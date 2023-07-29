Man injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:40 p.m. on Park Avenue near Josephine Street.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.

