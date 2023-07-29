Man injured in Orange Mound shooting
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the shooting at 12:40 p.m. on Park Avenue near Josephine Street.
The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger, according to police.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.
