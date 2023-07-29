Man injured in Berclair shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:33 a.m. at the intersection of Berclair Road and Princeton Road.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One man is detained, according to police.

