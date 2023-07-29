Advertise with Us
Man arrested for EBT fraud, worked at Marathon gas station, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged and arrested for fraudulent use of EBT food assistance.

According to police, Atm Reyaz was employed at a Marathon gas station on Madison Avenue.

Reyaz was approving fraudulent transactions involving SNAP and EBT benefits at his place of business.

Police say that Reyaz was offering customers cash in exchange for their food stamps.

In one instance, Reyaz promised a customer $600 in exchange for $1,000 worth of food stamps.

Reyaz was fraudulently using EBT cards to purchase items in exchange for promises of money to his customers.

Reyaz is now in police custody and facing charges for fraudulent use of credit.

