Man arrested for EBT fraud, worked at Marathon gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged and arrested for fraudulent use of EBT food assistance.

According to police, Atm Reyaz was employed at a Marathon gas station on Madison Avenue.

Reyaz was approving fraudulent transactions involving SNAP and EBT benefits at his place of business.

Police say that Reyaz was offering customers cash in exchange for their food stamps.

In one instance, Reyaz promised a customer $600 in exchange for $1,000 worth of food stamps.

Reyaz was fraudulently using EBT cards to purchase items in exchange for promises of money to his customers.

Reyaz is now in police custody and facing charges for fraudulent use of credit.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.