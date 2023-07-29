Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Hot & humid weekend with a few strong to severe storms possible

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will stay hot and humid this weekend, but an upper level disturbance will bring the potential for a few strong to severe storms with the best chance of storms on Sunday. Another HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire Action News 5 coverage areas today followed by a Marginal Risk of severe storms for Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a West wind at 5-10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind at 5-10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon downpour or thunderstorm along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms, afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlin, Brittany, Darius, Carol Brantley
Four people arrested after teenage Cheddar’s host beaten
The scene outside the Kroger located at 1212 East Shelby Drive
Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven Kroger parking lot
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Man arrested and charged after deadly shooting on Proctor Avenue
Man arrested after deadly shooting on Proctor Avenue, police say
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Department of Justice opens investigation into Memphis Police Department

Latest News

The uncomfortable heat and humidity will continue with a few chances of storms today and tomorrow
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a hot and steamy weekend along with a chance of rain and thunderstorms
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 28. 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
A hot few afternoons in store with slight rain chances for the weekend