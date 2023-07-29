Hot & humid weekend with a few strong to severe storms possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will stay hot and humid this weekend, but an upper level disturbance will bring the potential for a few strong to severe storms with the best chance of storms on Sunday. Another HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire Action News 5 coverage areas today followed by a Marginal Risk of severe storms for Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a West wind at 5-10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind at 5-10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon downpour or thunderstorm along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms, afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.