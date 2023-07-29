Gov. Bill Lee discusses upcoming special sessions about school safety, state gun laws

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is speaking out about the upcoming special session to begin in just a few weeks.

The session will focus on school safety and the state’s gun laws.

Governor Lee wants lawmakers to take up an “order of protection” law that would allow courts to take guns away from people who are deemed a threat to themselves or others.

“All agree that the safety of Tennesseans is of utmost importance. That is something we’ve got to remember going into this. We all want Tennessee to be a safer place to live. And while we all have different approaches of that, I think we’ll end up with a good outcome as a result of it.”

Gov. Lee says he’s confident lawmakers will get something passed, and so is Memphis State Rep. and mayoral candidate Karen Camper.

Really, 70 percent of the people are in a place where they want us do to something and are in a place where they agree on a lot of things. Permitless carry, taking that away. Lowering the age to 18, taking that away. Training, doing that, so there are a lot of things that citizens want to happen.

The special session is scheduled to start on Aug. 21.

