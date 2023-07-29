Gov. Bill Lee discusses upcoming special sessions about school safety, state gun laws
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is speaking out about the upcoming special session to begin in just a few weeks.
The session will focus on school safety and the state’s gun laws.
Governor Lee wants lawmakers to take up an “order of protection” law that would allow courts to take guns away from people who are deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Gov. Lee says he’s confident lawmakers will get something passed, and so is Memphis State Rep. and mayoral candidate Karen Camper.
The special session is scheduled to start on Aug. 21.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.