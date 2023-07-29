Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

A few chances for storms today and tomorrow but afternoons will still be hot

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A front making its way south will give us the chance for storms over the weekend. After a warm afternoon, we will see an increase in clouds overnight with the chances of storms, a few possibly being strong to severe. Not everyone will get rainfall but if you do you could also see gusty winds and heavy rainfall into the early hours of Sunday. Into Sunday we see a better chance for rainfall with the chance for a few strong to severe storms in the mix.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a chance widely scattered storms late into early Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be South from 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and clouds through the day with highs in the mid 90s. A front will slip through changing our winds to be out of the North and giving the possibility for scattered storms into the afternoon and evening. If these storms hold together as they make their way into the Mid-South, gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the main threats.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Rain chances stick around and elevate mid-week. We see a brief reprieve from the excessive heat with highs through mid week being in the low to mid 90s, which is around average for this time of year. Highs will try to soar once again to the upper 90s later in the week with slight rain chances sticking around even to next weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlin, Brittany, Darius, Carol Brantley
Four people arrested after teenage Cheddar’s host beaten
The scene outside the Kroger located at 1212 East Shelby Drive
Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven Kroger parking lot
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Seth Walls, 19
19-year-old Millington murder suspect on the run
Man charged for fraudulent EBT use, police say
Man arrested for EBT fraud, worked at Marathon gas station, police say

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Hot & humid weekend with a few strong to severe storms possible
Hot & humid Sunday with a slight chance of rain and storms
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast 7/29/23
The uncomfortable heat and humidity will continue with a few chances of storms today and tomorrow
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a hot and steamy weekend along with a chance of rain and thunderstorms