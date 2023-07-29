A few chances for storms today and tomorrow but afternoons will still be hot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A front making its way south will give us the chance for storms over the weekend. After a warm afternoon, we will see an increase in clouds overnight with the chances of storms, a few possibly being strong to severe. Not everyone will get rainfall but if you do you could also see gusty winds and heavy rainfall into the early hours of Sunday. Into Sunday we see a better chance for rainfall with the chance for a few strong to severe storms in the mix.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a chance widely scattered storms late into early Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be South from 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and clouds through the day with highs in the mid 90s. A front will slip through changing our winds to be out of the North and giving the possibility for scattered storms into the afternoon and evening. If these storms hold together as they make their way into the Mid-South, gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the main threats.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Rain chances stick around and elevate mid-week. We see a brief reprieve from the excessive heat with highs through mid week being in the low to mid 90s, which is around average for this time of year. Highs will try to soar once again to the upper 90s later in the week with slight rain chances sticking around even to next weekend.

