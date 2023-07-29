Advertise with Us
Crimestoppers offers $4000 reward for information leading to arrests

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CrimeStoppers are upping the reward for tipsters to submit anonymous information in murder cases.

The latest unsolved double homicide Memphis Police are working to solve happened Thursday night in Parkway Village.

Questions still linger hours after a welfare check on the 2900 block of Knightway Road ended with a gruesome discovery of a deadly double stabbing.

”Who would harm some older ladies,” one concerned neighbor pointed out.

”This actually did not occur in a vacuum. So somebody knows something about this incident,” said MPD Sgt. Louis Brownlee.

According to Memphis police, when officers went inside the home just after 8:30 p.m., they found two women, a 71-year-old and a 66-year-old stabbed multiple times.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates the women were related.

”That makes me concerned because we live here and you just gotta stay on watch because you don’t know what’s gonna happen,” said another neighbor.

With a lack of leads so far, CrimeStoppers is upping its efforts to help solve this and other murder cases.

”We have decided that we are going to increase the amount of cash reward for tips that help identify murder suspects and lead to a murder charge up to $4000 in every case,” said CrimeStoppers Executive Director David Brown.

Over the last two-and-a-half years, tips to CrimeStoppers have helped law enforcement solve 43 murder cases. The number of cases solved has fallen to only six so far this year.

Executive Director David Brown hopes more money will encourage citizens to report criminals.

”It could happen to your family, and wouldn’t you want someone who knew something to make a call to Crimestoppers,” said Brown.

“Do the right thing: call CrimeStoppers,” said Brownlee.

Police have not identified the woman yet. Memphis Police say if you know the information in this case, you could get up to $4000 by contacting 901-528-CASH.

