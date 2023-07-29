Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Crash shuts down I-40 E leaving West Memphis

First responders on the scene of I-40 Eastbound leaving West Memphis
First responders on the scene of I-40 Eastbound leaving West Memphis(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-40 Eastbound just outside of West Memphis has all lanes blocked.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto I-55 Southbound at Exit 279B.

The crash was reported to ARDOT at 10:15 p.m.

At least one person is injured, according to IDrive Arkansas.

