Crash shuts down I-40 E leaving West Memphis
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-40 Eastbound just outside of West Memphis has all lanes blocked.
All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto I-55 Southbound at Exit 279B.
The crash was reported to ARDOT at 10:15 p.m.
At least one person is injured, according to IDrive Arkansas.
