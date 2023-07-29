Crash shuts down I-40 E leaving West Memphis

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-40 Eastbound just outside of West Memphis has all lanes blocked.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto I-55 Southbound at Exit 279B.

The crash was reported to ARDOT at 10:15 p.m.

At least one person is injured, according to IDrive Arkansas.

Crittenden Co: Accident with injury reported on EB I-40 near Mile Marker 282.7. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpFi3Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) July 29, 2023

