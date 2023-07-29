Audubon Park cuts ribbon for new additions amid ongoing renovation project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ribbon was cut Friday afternoon on progress at Memphis’ Audubon Park renovations.

The city has been working on upgrades at the popular East Memphis park, and today, the community got a first look at the new pavilion, playground and futsal court.

Audubon Park (Action News 5)

It’s all part of the park’s multi-million dollar facelift.

“This 100-plus million dollars is really a needed injection of cash to improve the water fountain, the walkways, the look of it,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “This is a beautiful park and to me, it matches the beauty of the citizens who use it.”

The head of Memphis Parks says the Audubon Park renovation project represents a larger investment in parks than the city has seen in a generation.

Audubon Park (Action News 5)

