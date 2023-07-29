Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Audubon Park cuts ribbon for new additions amid ongoing renovation project

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ribbon was cut Friday afternoon on progress at Memphis’ Audubon Park renovations.

The city has been working on upgrades at the popular East Memphis park, and today, the community got a first look at the new pavilion, playground and futsal court.

Audubon Park
Audubon Park(Action News 5)

It’s all part of the park’s multi-million dollar facelift.

“This 100-plus million dollars is really a needed injection of cash to improve the water fountain, the walkways, the look of it,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “This is a beautiful park and to me, it matches the beauty of the citizens who use it.”

The head of Memphis Parks says the Audubon Park renovation project represents a larger investment in parks than the city has seen in a generation.

Audubon Park
Audubon Park(Action News 5)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
Kaitlin, Brittany, Darius, Carol Brantley
Four people arrested after teenage Cheddar’s host beaten
Newlywed Larry Gilmore suffered severe head trauma when police say he was viciously assaulted...
‘Fighting for his life’: Man attacked in hotel lobby while on honeymoon
The scene outside the Kroger located at 1212 East Shelby Drive
Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven Kroger parking lot
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Department of Justice opens investigation into Memphis Police Department

Latest News

Audubon Park cuts ribbon for new additions in ongoing renovation project
Water generic
Germantown officials provide community with drinking water, mayor asks for patience during crisis
Thousands without power following severe storms, MLGW works around the clock
MLGW: Some customers to be without power past Sunday
Mid-South barber gains traction on TikTok for special connection with clients