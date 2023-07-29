$6,000 reward offered for info on Midtown hit-and-run death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crimestoppers is offering a $6,000 reward to anyone who has information about the hit-and-run incident that killed a young woman in Midtown.

Ava Christopher, 20, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in midtown Memphis just after midnight on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The public’s help is sought in the search for the driver.

Memphis Police said a red Dodge Charger was moving southbound on Cooper Street at 12:25 a.m. when it ran a red light and struck Christopher’s Sonic, which was driving east on Central Avenue. A male driver of the Dodge and a female passenger ran away from the scene, heading south.

Christopher was taken to Regional One Hospital where she died, succumbing to her injuries.

A $2,000 extra award from the Goddard Foundation has been added to the $4,000 available from CrimeStoppers, for a total of $6,000 now available to anyone who can provide information that leads to a felony charge in this crime.

Anonymous tips can be called at (901)-528-CASH (2274).

