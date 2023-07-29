Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

$6,000 reward offered for info on Midtown hit-and-run death

Reward offer to anyone with information on Midtown hit-and-run
Reward offer to anyone with information on Midtown hit-and-run(Crimestoppers)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crimestoppers is offering a $6,000 reward to anyone who has information about the hit-and-run incident that killed a young woman in Midtown.

Ava Christopher, 20, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in midtown Memphis just after midnight on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The public’s help is sought in the search for the driver.

Memphis Police said a red Dodge Charger was moving southbound on Cooper Street at 12:25 a.m. when it ran a red light and struck Christopher’s Sonic, which was driving east on Central Avenue. A male driver of the Dodge and a female passenger ran away from the scene, heading south.

Christopher was taken to Regional One Hospital where she died, succumbing to her injuries.

A $2,000 extra award from the Goddard Foundation has been added to the $4,000 available from CrimeStoppers, for a total of $6,000 now available to anyone who can provide information that leads to a felony charge in this crime.

Anonymous tips can be called at (901)-528-CASH (2274).

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlin, Brittany, Darius, Carol Brantley
Four people arrested after teenage Cheddar’s host beaten
The scene outside the Kroger located at 1212 East Shelby Drive
Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven Kroger parking lot
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Seth Walls, 19
19-year-old Millington murder suspect on the run
Man charged for fraudulent EBT use, police say
Man arrested for EBT fraud, worked at Marathon gas station, police say

Latest News

After a warm afternoon, we will see an increase in clouds overnight with the chances of storms,...
Another hot afternoon with a few storms for Sunday
Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
Man injured in South Memphis shooting
Memphis Police Department
Man injured in Orange Mound shooting
Hot & humid Sunday with a slight chance of rain and storms
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast 7/29/23