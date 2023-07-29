2 carjackers try to sell Mustang for $500 on Facebook Marketplace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are arrested and charged after trying to sell a stolen Mustang for $500 on Facebook Marketplace.

Ayed Khawaf, 32, is charged with accessory after the fact and carjacking.

Corey Chambers, 21, is charged with aggravated robbery, convicted felon in possession of a weapon, evading arrest, and reckless driving.

On July 17, Memphis Police responded to a robbery call at 11:50 p.m. at Jackson Heights Apartments on Pikes Peak Avenue.

The victim was walking to his apartment after parking his 2014 Red Ford Mustang when two men approached him and held a gun to his head, demanding his keys and wallet, according to police.

The two men then drove away in the victim’s car with his wallet.

Investigators found the stolen Mustang being sold on Facebook Marketplace by Khawaf for $500 on July 21.

On July 26, at 3:26 p.m., officers discovered a red Ford Mustang going southbound on McRee Street from Macon Cove.

Police followed the car for a short time before it wrecked and the driver ran away from it, according to Memphis Police Department.

Chambers was later recognized as the driver, and he was arrested and taken into custody for further investigation.

After investigators looked through his phone, they found photos of Khawaf inside the Mustang a few days after it was stolen, trying to get rid of the vehicle and evidence inside the vehicle.

In a six-person lineup, the victim identified Chambers as the individual who pointed a gun at his head.

