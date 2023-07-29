19-year-old Millington murder suspect on the run

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Millington man who was out on bond after being charged with killing a teenage girl in 2022 is now on the run.

Records show 19-year-old Seth Walls has disappeared, even as he faces new charges in another case.

In the original case, Walls is charged with shooting 15-year-old Haley Reedy in the head last September while she was at his house on Clear Creek Drive.

15-year-old Haley Reedy (Brandee Reedy)

Haley’s parents told Action News 5 last year they were outraged his bond was set at just $10,000.

They worried he would hurt another young woman if he wasn’t locked up.

Action News 5 reached back out to the family this week to see how they are holding up, knowing their daughter’s accused killer is on the lam.

“He should not have gotten out on that charge whatsoever,” said Brandee Reedy, Haley’s mother. “This is my daughter we’re talking about. I think his bond should have been a lot higher.”

Reedy said her worst nightmare has now come true.

Walls tops the list of Millington’s Most Wanted.

The Millington Star newspaper advised readers on July 27 to be on the lookout for Walls as Millington police try and track him down.

“There should have been so many more charges that went against him in the first place,” said Reedy, “because reckless endangerment and reckless homicide, that’s just not enough with what happened.”

Walls was initially charged with reckless homicide in Haley Reedy’s death last fall.

The Shelby County Medical Examiner said Haley was shot behind the right ear while sitting on the couch at Walls’ house. The examiner said the wound could not have been self-inflicted.

Walls got out of the Shelby County Jail less than 24 hours after he turned himself in, having no problem paying the $10,000 bond. Defendants only have to pay 10% of court-issued bonds, so in this case, Walls got out of jail after paying $1,000.

Haley’s father, David Reedy, told Action News 5 during an interview last October that he was furious with the Shelby County court system’s handling of his daughter’s case.

”He killed my daughter. My daughter doesn’t have a second chance. She doesn’t have a phone call or a chance to get bond,” said Reedy.

Action News 5 has since learned the charges against Walls were recently upgraded. A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted him this month on charges of second-degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Court records show Walls was also indicted in May on aggravated assault charges in another case, accused of attacking another young woman. Legal documents show he missed the bond arraignment for that case in June and a warrant for his arrest was issued the same day.

Reedy fears her daughter’s accused killer will hurt someone else if police don’t find him soon.

“If we don’t get him off the street now, he’s going to continue to do it because he just got slapped on the wrist,” she said. “He already took my child’s life. I don’t want that to happen to another mother’s child.”

Reedy said her other daughter had a baby a few months ago, and the little girl looks just like Haley.

Her grandchild, said Reedy, gives her reason to smile every day and the strength to keep fighting for justice for Haley.

Walls’ next court date in the Reedy murder case is August 16 at 9 a.m.

