Your First Alert to a hot and steamy weekend along with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat and humidity keep a grip on the Mid-South this weekend, but an upper level disturbance brings the potential for a few strong to severe storms before the weekend is over. The searing heat has prompted the National Weather Service to issue another HEAT ADVISORY for the entire Action News 5 coverage areas Saturday followed by a Marginal Risk of storms for Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with a West wind at 5 to 10 MP and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon downpour or thunderstorm along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms, afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

e-mail: ron.childers@wmctv.com

