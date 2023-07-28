Advertise with Us
Olive Branch man charged with TennCare fraud

Ousman Cham, 37(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Olive Branch caretaker has been arrested and charged with submitting false time sheets and overlapping paid time between two clients in Memphis.

On Feb. 13, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) received a call from the Tennessee Medicaid Fraud Control hotline about a caretaker with Adoration Home Health.

The caller alleged that 37-year-old Ousman Cham often showed up to his clients’ homes late and clocked hours for time he never worked. An internal audit conducted from November 2021 to January 2023 revealed Cham was paid for 134 hours he never worked, totaling $6,734.92.

A second audit conducted by the TBI Medicaid Fraud Control Division revealed that Cham was overlapping his hours between client services, a violation of TennCare rules. The audit concluded there was a total of 120 hours of overlapping billing totaling $5,899.20.

Cham’s contract was effectively terminated by Adoration Home Health and its contracting company, Resource One Staffing.

On Friday, Cham was arrested and charged with TennCare fraud and property theft $2,500-$10,000—both felony charges.

There is no bond information at this time. Cham is due in court Monday.

