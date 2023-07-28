MPD officer injured during two-vehicle crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police officer is injured after a car crash on I-240.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on I-240 and Jackson Avenue on Friday.

The officer was working an active crash on the off-ramp when he was struck by a driver in a Nissan Sentra while on the scene.

Two people including the officer were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, said police.

Witness says he saw the suspect strike the median and cross over southbound lanes and hit the rear-end of the police car.

The suspect was arrested and issued a misdemeanor citation for driving under the influence, reckless driving, public intoxication, financial responsibility law, and no driver’s license.

