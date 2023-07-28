Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

MPD officer injured during two-vehicle crash on I-240

2 people injured in car crash on I-240
2 people injured in car crash on I-240(Source: MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police officer is injured after a car crash on I-240.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on I-240 and Jackson Avenue on Friday.

The officer was working an active crash on the off-ramp when he was struck by a driver in a Nissan Sentra while on the scene.

Two people including the officer were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, said police.

Witness says he saw the suspect strike the median and cross over southbound lanes and hit the rear-end of the police car.

The suspect was arrested and issued a misdemeanor citation for driving under the influence, reckless driving, public intoxication, financial responsibility law, and no driver’s license.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
Newlywed Larry Gilmore suffered severe head trauma when police say he was viciously assaulted...
‘Fighting for his life’: Man attacked in hotel lobby while on honeymoon
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Department of Justice opens investigation into Memphis Police Department
The scene outside the Kroger located at 1212 East Shelby Drive
Man dead after shooting in Kroger parking lot
Collierville woman charged with sex crimes against children, animal
Collierville woman charged with child sex crimes, animal sexual abuse, police say

Latest News

Kaitlin, Brittany, Darius, Carol Brantley
Four people arrested after teenage Cheddar’s host beaten
Drop off donations for YMCA Backpack Drive at Action News 5
Drop off donations for YMCA Backpack Drive at Action News 5
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: searing heat hits stride Friday, into weekend
7/28 First Alert Forecast: searing heat continues Friday, into weekend