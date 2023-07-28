Advertise with Us
MPD: Man in critical condition after Kroger parking lot shooting

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting in a Whitehaven Kroger parking lot Thursday night.

At 9:19 p.m., Memphis police responded to the Kroger located at 1212 East Shelby Drive, where a shooting victim was found and transported to Regional One Hospital.

Police say the suspect took off in a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information about this case are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

