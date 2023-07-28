Advertise with Us
Memphis Fire Department offers $24,000 reward for info on arson that killed lieutenant

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department is offering a $24,000 reward to anyone with information about the arson that led to the death of Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman.

This reward is being offered by both the Memphis Fire Department and the City of Memphis.

As previously reported, the fire that injured three and took the life of the lieutenant was ruled an arson.

The reward for any information regarding the incident has been increased after adding an additional $10,000 bringing the grand total to $24,000.

If you have any information regarding the arson please contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

