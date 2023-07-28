Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer

Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 31-year-old man was indicted on charges from 2021.

Antonio Taylor is accused of sexually assaulting his parole officer.

Memphis Police Department says Taylor is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.

According to investigators, Taylor went to the scene of the assault on South Advantage Drive for a parole check and sexually assaulted his parole officer repeatedly.

Taylor previously spent four years behind bars in connection to an aggravated assault in 2009.

