Man dead after shooting in Kroger parking lot

By Lydian Kennin and Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life after a shooting in Whitehaven Kroger parking lot Thursday night.

At 9:19 p.m., Memphis police responded to the Kroger located at 1212 East Shelby Drive.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police say the suspect took off in a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information about this case are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

