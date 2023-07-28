Man arrested after trespassing, looking for parts at repair shop, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say trespassed at a repair shop while looking for parts to steal and sell.

According to police, Kenneth Rockett, 66, trespassed onto the Arellano’s Repair shop on Jackson Avenue.

Police say that the owner of the repair shop observed surveillance footage of Rockett prowling his fenced-in yard.

When officers arrived, they found Rockett hiding in the grass on the northern side of the property.

He admitted to them that he was “looking for something to sell.”

Rockett was taken into police custody and is currently charged with criminal trespassing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.