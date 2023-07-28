Advertise with Us
Man arrested after deadly shooting on Proctor Avenue, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested and charged that Memphis Police Department says was involved in a deadly shooting.

According to police, there were four individuals sitting in a vehicle outside of a home on Proctor Avenue when they heard a sound that resembled firecrackers.

Police say that one of the individuals sitting in the front passenger seat saw Tremayne Doty, 25, firing a gun in the distance.

They reportedly heard nearly 15 gunshots before the shooting ceased.

Doty struck and killed one of the passengers, a female who was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers obtained surveillance video of the incident and identified Doty as the suspect.

Doty was taken into police custody and is now facing charges including first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

