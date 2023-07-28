A hot few afternoons in store with slight rain chances for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another hot day ahead for the end of the work week. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the mid to upper 90s and ‘feels like’ values will reach once again into the caution level, anywhere between 102 to 108. A heat advisory is in place for the entire Mid-South this afternoon so if you do plan to head outdoors stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from activity. There is a slight rain chance this afternoon, mainly for Northern Mississippi, for a stray shower or storm, but most will stay dry and hot.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night ahead with lows only dipping into the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the South 5 to 10 mph.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be another warm one with highs reaching the upper 90s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out for the back half of the day but most stay dry. Cloud cover will build in overnight Saturday into Sunday making way for slightly better rain chances for the latter half of the weekend. A few storms could try to push into the Mid-South early Sunday morning but then another round of scattered showers and storms is likely into the afternoon. Not everyone will see rainfall but if you do, it could pack a punch with gusty winds and heavy rain. Slight rain chances stick around for the work week with highs falling back a touch in the low to mid 90s as we head into August.

