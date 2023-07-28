Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

A hot few afternoons in store with slight rain chances for the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another hot day ahead for the end of the work week. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the mid to upper 90s and ‘feels like’ values will reach once again into the caution level, anywhere between 102 to 108. A heat advisory is in place for the entire Mid-South this afternoon so if you do plan to head outdoors stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from activity. There is a slight rain chance this afternoon, mainly for Northern Mississippi, for a stray shower or storm, but most will stay dry and hot.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night ahead with lows only dipping into the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the South 5 to 10 mph.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be another warm one with highs reaching the upper 90s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out for the back half of the day but most stay dry. Cloud cover will build in overnight Saturday into Sunday making way for slightly better rain chances for the latter half of the weekend. A few storms could try to push into the Mid-South early Sunday morning but then another round of scattered showers and storms is likely into the afternoon. Not everyone will see rainfall but if you do, it could pack a punch with gusty winds and heavy rain. Slight rain chances stick around for the work week with highs falling back a touch in the low to mid 90s as we head into August.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
Newlywed Larry Gilmore suffered severe head trauma when police say he was viciously assaulted...
‘Fighting for his life’: Man attacked in hotel lobby while on honeymoon
The scene outside the Kroger located at 1212 East Shelby Drive
Man dead after shooting in Kroger parking lot
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Department of Justice opens investigation into Memphis Police Department
Collierville woman charged with sex crimes against children, animal
Collierville woman charged with child sex crimes, animal sexual abuse, police say

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: searing heat hits stride Friday, into weekend
7/28 First Alert Forecast: searing heat continues Friday, into weekend
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to some serious summer heat for the next few days
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 27, 2023