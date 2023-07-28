Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. hosts youth basketball camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzly star Jaren Jackson Jr. is making the most of his off-season by spending time with local youth.

Friday, Jackson hosted his Youth Basketball Camp in Memphis at the P7 Sports Academy. About 300 young children of all skill levels got a chance to interact with Jackson and coaches through lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards.

(Action News 5)

Jackson says this camp is a great way for athletes to get active and learn something new to apply to their game. Jackson also shared his thoughts on the upcoming season.

“There’s no more motivation I need than how we left last year,” he said. “It definitely was a moment you’re going to remember, and you have to make something good out of it. If it don’t make sense, it doesn’t matter, so we are just going to put it together.”

This was Jackson’s first co-ed basketball camp in Memphis.

(Action News 5)

