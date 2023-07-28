Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Four people arrested after teenage Cheddar’s host beaten

Kaitlin, Brittany, Darius, Carol Brantley
Kaitlin, Brittany, Darius, Carol Brantley(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people were arrested after a teenage Cheddar’s host was beaten.

Brittany, Carol, Darius, and Kaitlin Brantley are charged with aggravated assault.

Officers responded to the assault at 8 p.m. at Cheddar’s on 2147 Germantown Parkway on Sunday.

The manager of the business told police that the suspects were upset over the customer service and focused their attention on the victim.

The victim, Omarion Ford, 17, was working as a host at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for about a month when he says he was attacked by a group of people over seating arrangements.

A teenage restaurant host was beaten by angry customers Sunday night in Memphis after their group of eight was split into two tables. (Source: WMC)

