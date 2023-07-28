First Alert Forecast: searing heat hits stride Friday, into weekend

FRIDAY: Sunshine underneath the upper ridge will help to bolster late July heat to near-critical levels through the end of the work week. Expect morning 70s to near 80 to warm back into the middle to upper 90s by the afternoon hours. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will push toward 105-110°, at times. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible, though many areas will remain dry. Lows will slowly fall back toward the 70s to near 80° by early Saturday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: With the upper ridge anchored overhead through the weekend, expect the heat to continue to swell toward the upper 90s Saturday amid mostly to partly sunny skies. As the heat bubble buckles a bit by Sunday, a few storms could return to the region – dropping in from the northwest by the end of the day. Widely spaced storms could feature gusty wind and frequent lightning. Before that, expect highs in the middle to, a few, upper 90s on Sunday. Lows on both nights will fall only to middle to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect highs to ease back a touch into early next week – though, it will be seasonably hot. The ridge will back away a bit allowing for the risk of isolated to widely scattered storms to be in play. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s early week, back toward the middle to upper 90s late week.

