Drop off donations for YMCA Backpack Drive at Action News 5

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 is thrilled to give back to Mid-South families.

We are teaming up with the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South for the YMCA Backpack Drive.

Friday is the final day of our partnership with the YMCA to provide backpacks to 3rd graders here in Memphis!

These are the supplies you can donate:

  • 1 Backpack
  • 12 #2 Wooden Pencils
  • 1 Pack Red Pens
  • 2 Yellow Highlighters
  • 2 Packs Notebook Paper (wide-ruled)
  • 3 Black & White Composition Note Books
  • 1 Box 24 Ct Crayons
  • 1 Box 12 Ct Colored Pencils
  • 1 Box 8 Ct Washable Markers
  • 2 Yellow Plastic Folders with Prongs
  • 2 Red Plastic Folders with Prongs
  • 2 Blue Plastic Folders with Prongs
  • 2 Purple Plastic Folders with Prongs
  • 2 Orange Plastic Folders with Prongs
  • 2 Green Plastic Folders with Prongs
  • 10 Manilla File Folders, Letter Size
  • 1 Pair of Scissors (blunt tip)
  • 3 Glue Sticks, Washable
  • 2 Rolls Transparent Tape
  • 2 Packages Dry Erase Markers
  • 1 Flair Pens, Black
  • 1 Pencil Pouch with Zipper
  • 1 Pair Headphones
  • 2 inch Binder

You can also shop online through Amazon.

Come by, say hi, and bring school supplies if you can!

You can take your backpacks to any YMCA location in the Mid-South or come by Action News 5 and meet our staff.

