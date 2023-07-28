DOJ announces civil rights investigation into MPD and the City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. The Feds say they’re looking into multiple claims of excessive use of force. The DOJ is also investigating allegations of discriminatory policing by MPD.

Six months to the day that the City of Memphis released the video of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police during a January traffic stop, the DOJ announced a civil rights probe into Memphis policing.

“Here’s the thing,” said Kevin E. Ritz, U.S. Attorney for the Western District, “public safety requires public trust in law enforcement. The police officers who risk their lives every day in the line of duty need the public to trust them.”

Kristen Clarke, Assistant U.S. Attorney General with the DOJ’s civil rights division, said Tyre Nichols’ death after his beating by five former cops now facing murder charges, is just the tip of the iceberg.

“We received multiple reports of officers escalating encounters with community members resulting in excessive force,” said Clarke.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Nichols parents said, “The family of Tyre Nichols is grateful the Department of Justice heard their cries for accountability. Actions such as this will continue to show that the federal government will not let corruption within police departments take the lives of innocent Americans.”

A group of community stakeholders, including elected state leaders and the Memphis NAACP chapter, asked the DOJ in a February letter to open an investigation into MPD.

“It is the highest degree of investigation and oversight that the federal government can give to a police department,” said Josh Spickler, Executive Director of the criminal justice reform group Just City, “And that’s why it’s a sad moment, but it’s also an encouraging moment.”

A federal review of MPD policies was already underway at the request of the City. This pattern or practice investigation takes it a step further.

In a statement, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said, “The City [of Memphis] will be a good partner in this new inquiry. However, I am disappointed that my request was not granted by the Department of Justice to discuss this step before a decision was made to move down this path. I hope the remainder of the process is more forthright and inclusive than it has been so far.”

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said, “The Memphis Police Department will continue to fully cooperate and work closely with the Department of Justice. I am appreciative of the MPD officers that continue to serve our city with integrity.”

And Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said: “We have systemic issues we need to address. The Tyre Nichols incident was not a one-off.”

The DOJ wants to hear from you if you’ve experienced abusive treatment by Memphis Police. Call them at 888-473-3730 or email the DOJ at community.memphis@usdoj.gov.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.