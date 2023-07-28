Crash delays traffic on I-240 S

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-vehicle crash on I-240 Southbound has delayed traffic as far north as Union Avenue.

The crash was reported to TDOT at 2:17 p.m.

The far right lane (of three lanes) is blocked just south of the South Parkway East exit.

Memphis police say no injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.