Crash delays traffic on I-240 S

First responders on the scene of a crash at I-240 Southbound just south of South Parkway East
First responders on the scene of a crash at I-240 Southbound just south of South Parkway East(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-vehicle crash on I-240 Southbound has delayed traffic as far north as Union Avenue.

The crash was reported to TDOT at 2:17 p.m.

The far right lane (of three lanes) is blocked just south of the South Parkway East exit.

Memphis police say no injuries were reported.

