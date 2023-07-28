Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

901 Now: Memphis hip hop team balancing both school and dance

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As summer camps are winding down for the start of school, some other camps are cranking things up.

“It’s crunch time all year,” Tiger Cubs assistant coach Tamia Sims said. “We are working all year.”

The Tiger Cubs competitive dance season is just around the corner, which requires these girls from age 7 to 17 to travel from state to state, vying for a title.

“My oldest team, they made history in LA for the HAI Hip Hop,” head coach Lenora Boyd said. “That was one of my biggest things, them winning out because really, I was like, ‘let’s get to top five.’ And with my little girls there was 2,000 teams in Vegas and only 70 teams made it to the battle, and we made it to the battle, and we won our hip hop nationals.”

Competing in nationals isn’t the only exciting part. Coach Boyd leads the hip hop team with a combination of tough love and life lessons about hard work and accountability.

“I tried out; I didn’t make it but I made it this year,” one Tiger Cub said. “I kept practicing and sending videos and I finally made it.”

Not only does Boyd teach the girls that the sport is earned not given, but she also has another motto:

“This is my number one thing with parents, when I have a meeting with parents, if they cannot juggle, they cannot dance,” Boyd said.

The team rehearses two days during the week and on Saturdays, but with the start of school right around the corner, learning to manage the load is crucial.

“If they need help with math, reading, science, all of that, we are there,” Sims said. “Bring your work to practice. We can do this at this time.”

Boyd’s ultimate goal is for the dancers to build confidence beyond the school doors, while learning to balance their schoolwork and their passion.

“It’s bigger than dance,” Boyd said. “Because I prepare them for the real world. Even if they are not dancing, they are going to be prepared for that world.”

The all-star team has a total of 22 dancers, Coach Boyd said in their 12th year they are looking forward to another successful season.

To learn more about the team, visit their Facebook by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
Jessica Richardson, 27
Former AT&T employee charged with fraudulently selling Apple products, only charging tax
Collierville woman charged with sex crimes against children, animal
Collierville woman charged with child sex crimes, animal sexual abuse, police say
Frankel Mosley
Former Memphis business owner indicted on tax fraud, theft charges
Crime scene picture
15-year-old shot in front of church, ran home

Latest News

DOJ announces civil rights investigation into MPD, City of Memphis
All Germantown customers given go-ahead to flush water, resume use
901 Now: Memphis hip hop team balancing both school and dance
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Department of Justice opens investigation into Memphis Police Department