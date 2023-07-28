3 arrested after man shot, killed outside Tunica restaurant; 1 at large

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) has arrested and charged three men in connection with the July 3 murder of Jimmy “He-Man” Dotson, who was fatally shot outside a Tunica restaurant.

TSCO says the shooting was the result of a fight outside the Mexico Grill located at 3669 U.S. Highway 61 North.

Upon deputies’ arrival, Dotson was found and treated on the scene but later succumbed to his injuries, TCSO says. Sheriff Calvin Hamp said the shooting was determined to be gang-related.

The scene outside Mexico Grill in Tunica, Mississippi. (Anonymous)

Quinterrance Deuntay Vardaman, 25, of Tunica, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

TSCO says Vardaman was previously arrested and charged on October 12, 2020, for the murder of Trevon Bell at the Kirby Estates Apartments in Robinsonville, Mississippi, but has not been indicted.

Vardaman also has a first-degree murder charge out of Memphis and has been arrested in Texas as a fugitive from justice.

Robert Earl Fleming, 26, of Horn Lake, Mississippi, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and is now being held in the Desoto County Detention Center on unrelated felony charges and facing indictment.

Charlie Bass Jr., 28, of Tunica, has been charged with possession of stolen firearm.

Jasean French, 34, of Coldwater, Mississippi, is wanted for first-degree murder. Deputies say he remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

TSCO says if anyone is caught with French in their home or car, they will be charged with accessory to the crime which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

More arrests may be forthcoming soon.

Those with any information regarding this case are asked to contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 363-1411 or Tunica County Crime Stoppers at (662) 910-0400.

Any information leading to an arrest can pay up to $1,000.

