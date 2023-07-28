2022 report detailing MPD’s ‘use of force’ released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New data is out about the Memphis Police Department’s use of force between 2020 and 2022.

The data comes one day after the U.S. Department of Justice announced its investigation into MPD and the City of Memphis.

The 32-page report from the Memphis Police Department Inspectional Services Bureau (ISB) outlines several findings, including the top five complaints about the department, one of which was the use of excessive or unnecessary force.

The most recent data from the ISB shows the top five complaints made against MPD officers between 2020 and 2022 have to do with compliance with regulations, courtesy, personal conduct, completing official reports, and excessive or unnecessary force.

“We understand the DOJ is going to come in and do an evaluation, do this investigation. Officers are not worried about that. We welcome any outside oversight to come in and let us know if there is something that needs work. Let’s change it and make it better. There is always room to improve,” said Memphis Police Association president Lt. Essica Cage-Rosario.

Of those complaints, there were at least 121 disciplinary actions taken: 32 suspensions, 7 terminations, and 8 dismissals.

“Our department could use more leadership training, and hopefully in this investigation with the DOJ, it starts at the top. It starts at the top spot to see if there are systemic issues with leadership here,” said Cage-Rosario.

In the “response to resistance” analysis, data shows a 6% increase in 2022 from 2021.

The report also showed there were 72 excessive force complaints in 2022, up from 47 in 2021.

“Those officers who violate policy are dealt with. They are disciplined and the entire department should not be punished for the actions of some who violate policy,” said Cage-Rosario.

The report states that the force was predominately used to arrest suspects, especially when suspects were resisting.

The recommendation from the report reads that management must make sure they are reviewing responses to resistance reports to ensure accuracy, accountability, and timely submissions.

“We have to police a certain way to deal with the criminal element here, and I think it’s appropriate. Passive policing in a place like Memphis will get you hurt, and the main goal every day is to go home,” said Cage-Rosario.

You can call 1-888-473-3730 to give the DOJ your experience with MPD or email them at community.memphis@usdoj.gov.

