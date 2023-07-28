2 women found dead after welfare check on Knightway Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of two women.

Around 8:36 p.m., police performed a welfare check at a residence on Knightway Road near Cottonwood.

When police arrived, officers found two women who’d suffered undisclosed injuries.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no further details at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.