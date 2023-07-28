Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

2 women found dead after welfare check on Knightway Road

2 women found dead after welfare check on Knightway Road
2 women found dead after welfare check on Knightway Road(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of two women.

Around 8:36 p.m., police performed a welfare check at a residence on Knightway Road near Cottonwood.

When police arrived, officers found two women who’d suffered undisclosed injuries.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no further details at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
Jessica Richardson, 27
Former AT&T employee charged with fraudulently selling Apple products, only charging tax
Collierville woman charged with sex crimes against children, animal
Collierville woman charged with child sex crimes, animal sexual abuse, police say
Frankel Mosley
Former Memphis business owner indicted on tax fraud, theft charges
Crime scene picture
15-year-old shot in front of church, ran home

Latest News

DOJ announces civil rights investigation into MPD, City of Memphis
All Germantown customers given go-ahead to flush water, resume use
MPD: Man in critical condition after Kroger parking lot shooting
Jim Strickland and Steve Mulroy
Shelby Co. DA accuses Memphis mayor of misleading public on crime