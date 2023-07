MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crash on I-240 left two people injured, according to Memphis Fire Department.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on I-240 and Jackson Avenue.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.