Your First Alert to some serious summer heat for the next few days

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hot and humid pattern has a firm grip on the Mid-South allowing temperatures to warm well above average along with “feels like” temperatures in the triple digits with minimal rain chances.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

e-mail: ron.childers@wmctv.com

