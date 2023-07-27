Your First Alert to some serious summer heat for the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hot and humid pattern has a firm grip on the Mid-South allowing temperatures to warm well above average along with “feels like” temperatures in the triple digits with minimal rain chances.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

