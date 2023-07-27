Your First Alert to a HOT and HUMID pattern for the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds kept temperatures below average today, but more sun and a southerly flow for the rest of the week and weekend will allow temperatures and humidity to soar. Heat index values or “feels like” temperatures will range from 103 to 108 and possibly higher for the next seven days. As a result of the increasing heat the National Weather Service has issued another Heat Advisory for much of the Mid-South Thursday afternoon from 1 PM to 7 PM and we will likely have more heat advisories and warnings issued in the coming days.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

