Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Wynne Public Schools superintendent praises ‘resilient’ return to classroom

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - The 2023-24 school year at Wynne Public Schools is off to a different start for many staff and students, following severe weather that tore through the area in April.

District Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore is calling his students, staff, and the Wynne, Arkansas, community “resilient,” understanding the return to the classroom Monday morning was not an easy one.

“Jackets don’t just survive, they thrive,” Moore explained. “And that motto, I think has really helped us.”

High school freshmen and sophomores are also resuming classes at East Arkansas Community College. The juniors and seniors are learning inside the Wynne High School Arena, just a few feet away from the high school that was torn down by severe weather this past April.

“We finished last year,” Moore explained. “We did the best we could do. Our kids and staff were just amazing. It would have been easy just to say ‘Oh, we’ve had this tragedy. Let’s just finish school, let’s go virtual.’ But it showed resilience.”

A temporary school with 36 classrooms, located adjacent to Wynne Primary School, is under construction for the high school students. Moore said the students will move there just before Labor Day weekend and spend about three years there, as construction at the previous high school location proceeds.

“We want to be back on our old site,” Moore expressed. “There’s a lot of pride there. That was the site for the high school for decades, so we want to be back there.”

Sports and other extracurricular activities are also expected to resume for Yellowjackets this school year, restoring some sense of normalcy for the district and Wynne community.

A walkthrough on the district’s football field Tuesday afternoon allowed district leaders to release the field for play. Friday Night Football will begin once the goalposts arrive, according to Dr. Moore.

“We know that for Wynne, our athletics is a big hope for our community,” Moore explained. “For some of them, it’s the only entertainment that they get in a week. So, we won’t miss anything. Every sport will play in their home and we’re going to move forward.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omarion Ford
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten by angry customers, police search for suspects
Tiffany Monette
Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar, suspect released on bond
Jessica Richardson, 27
Former AT&T employee charged with fraudulently selling Apple products, only charging tax
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
Flare, smoke plum from Valero refinery caused by MLGW power blink, health department monitoring
Smoke plume from Valero refinery reportedly caused by MLGW power blink; SCHD monitoring

Latest News

Wynne Public Schools superintendent praises ‘resilient’ return to classroom
West Memphis students start new school year in new junior high building
Police search for driver after 20-year-old UofM student killed in Midtown hit-and-run
Germantown community water crisis nears a week
Germantown hospitals reschedule non-emergency procedures due to water crisis
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 26, 2023