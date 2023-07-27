Wynne Public Schools superintendent praises ‘resilient’ return to classroom

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - The 2023-24 school year at Wynne Public Schools is off to a different start for many staff and students, following severe weather that tore through the area in April.

District Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore is calling his students, staff, and the Wynne, Arkansas, community “resilient,” understanding the return to the classroom Monday morning was not an easy one.

“Jackets don’t just survive, they thrive,” Moore explained. “And that motto, I think has really helped us.”

High school freshmen and sophomores are also resuming classes at East Arkansas Community College. The juniors and seniors are learning inside the Wynne High School Arena, just a few feet away from the high school that was torn down by severe weather this past April.

“We finished last year,” Moore explained. “We did the best we could do. Our kids and staff were just amazing. It would have been easy just to say ‘Oh, we’ve had this tragedy. Let’s just finish school, let’s go virtual.’ But it showed resilience.”

A temporary school with 36 classrooms, located adjacent to Wynne Primary School, is under construction for the high school students. Moore said the students will move there just before Labor Day weekend and spend about three years there, as construction at the previous high school location proceeds.

“We want to be back on our old site,” Moore expressed. “There’s a lot of pride there. That was the site for the high school for decades, so we want to be back there.”

Sports and other extracurricular activities are also expected to resume for Yellowjackets this school year, restoring some sense of normalcy for the district and Wynne community.

A walkthrough on the district’s football field Tuesday afternoon allowed district leaders to release the field for play. Friday Night Football will begin once the goalposts arrive, according to Dr. Moore.

“We know that for Wynne, our athletics is a big hope for our community,” Moore explained. “For some of them, it’s the only entertainment that they get in a week. So, we won’t miss anything. Every sport will play in their home and we’re going to move forward.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.