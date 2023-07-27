Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
A warmer afternoon ahead with heat continuing to build as we head into the weekend

By Maggye McCallie
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few spot showers passed through early this morning giving way to mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the day. Due to the abundance of sunshine and a ridge of high pressure beginning to push over into the Mid-South, a hotter afternoon is in store. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with ‘feels like’ values around 100 to even up to 108 for some.

TONIGHT: Another muggy night ahead with lows only falling into the upper 70s. Mostly clear with winds South from 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: A hot day ahead with highs a touch warmer into the upper 90s. A spot shower is possible into the afternoon, but most will stay dry and hot. ‘Feels like’ values will once again be into the caution level from 102 to even 110 for portions of the Mid-South. Make sure to limit outdoor activity, stay hydrated and check on those around you who might be more prone to heat illness.

THE WEEKEND: The heat sticks around for the weekend and even into next week. Highs both days will be in the upper 90s with mostly sunny conditions into the afternoons. There is a slight chance of rain late Sunday night into early Monday morning. For the new work week highs will slide back a touch but it will still be hot and steamy as we head into August.

