THP’s first ever African American pilot explains why others should join the force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching for more candidates to join them.

THP hosted an open house Wednesday where those interested in the job could talk with recruiters.

At the event, Action News 5 spoke with THP’s first African American pilot, Chief Pilot Sergeant Ryan Quinn.

Quinn told us about his experience on the job, and encouraged those interested to join the team force.

“I say for those that are thinking about joining the highway patrol, if you’re sitting on the couch and you’re just thinking about doing it, just get up at do it,” Quinn said. “This is one of the few jobs as a helicopter pilot where you can experience and do different things. It’s not just flying to a patient and taking them back to the hospital. You’re actually using the flare system and searching for somebody and attempting to save a life.”

Interested candidates have until July 31 to apply online. You can do so by clicking here.

