Tax-Free Weekend begins in Mid-South

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday here in Tennessee and Mississippi.

The tax-free weekend will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

This is the perfect time for parents to get all items their children may need this upcoming school year.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows school supply prices have increased nearly 25% over the past two years.

This will be the weekend to take advantage of lower prices, saving nearly 10% without the traditional sales tax.

Clothing, school supplies, and computers all apply also look out for online deals.

A new school year is already underway for several districts across the Mid-South.

Dozens more are expected to resume classes next week or the week after.

Clothing and school supplies totaling up to $100 and computers at $1,500 or less can all be bought without tax in Tennessee and Mississippi.

