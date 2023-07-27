Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Shelby County commissioners discuss $204,000 grant to fight illegal drugs

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A discussion today at the Shelby County Commission meeting ended in favor of using $204,000 in grant money to address drug-related crimes.

The Shelby County commissioners heard from Alicia Lindsey, the chief administrative officer for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lindsey, the grant would work to disrupt the commerce of illegal drugs in the county.

Lindsey says the grant will include inter-agency collaboration.

“We plan to award $31,314 to the Memphis police department, $64,964 dollars to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office and $15,000 to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The funds will be used for overtime, to make drug buys, to review wire taps and to review search warrants.”

The committee ALSO recommended a 35-thousand-dollar grant to help reduce deadly crashes, serious bicycle incidents, and pedestrian injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omarion Ford
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten by angry customers, police search for suspects
Tiffany Monette
Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar, suspect released on bond
Jessica Richardson, 27
Former AT&T employee charged with fraudulently selling Apple products, only charging tax
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
Flare, smoke plum from Valero refinery caused by MLGW power blink, health department monitoring
Smoke plume from Valero refinery reportedly caused by MLGW power blink; SCHD monitoring

Latest News

West Memphis students start new school year in new junior high building
Wynne Public Schools superintendent praises ‘resilient’ return to classroom
THP to hold hiring event in Memphis
Police search for driver after 20-year-old UofM student killed in Midtown hit-and-run