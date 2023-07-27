Shelby County commissioners discuss $204,000 grant to fight illegal drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A discussion today at the Shelby County Commission meeting ended in favor of using $204,000 in grant money to address drug-related crimes.

The Shelby County commissioners heard from Alicia Lindsey, the chief administrative officer for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lindsey, the grant would work to disrupt the commerce of illegal drugs in the county.

Lindsey says the grant will include inter-agency collaboration.

“We plan to award $31,314 to the Memphis police department, $64,964 dollars to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office and $15,000 to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The funds will be used for overtime, to make drug buys, to review wire taps and to review search warrants.”

The committee ALSO recommended a 35-thousand-dollar grant to help reduce deadly crashes, serious bicycle incidents, and pedestrian injuries.

