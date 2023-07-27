Retail program offering Collierville storefront 3 months rent-free for small business owner

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Edwards Realty Company is offering one entrepreneur or small business owner three rent-free months to test their products or services at a premium retail storefront at Carriage Crossing in Collierville, plus $5,000 to help bring their dream to life, as a part of the company’s Pop Local program.

The offer includes 1,200 square feet of retail space in a light-filled storefront located at Suite 715 in Carriage Crossing, an open-air, lifestyle center anchored by Barnes & Noble, Bath & Body Works, Dillards, Sephora, Forever 21, H&M and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, among others.

Carriage Crossing is only a 30-minute drive from the heart of Downtown Memphis and receives 225,000 customer visits every month.

The offer also includes promotion on Carriage Crossing’s social channels (12,000+ Facebook and 4,500+ Instagram followers), E-blast to 31,000+ customers and a robust media relations platform.

Applications are open for a limited time.

