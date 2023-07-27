Reaction: DOJ opens investigation into Memphis policing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, the The United States Department of Justice announced it is opening an investigation into the City of Memphis and Memphis Police Department over improper policing.

The investigation is looking into allegations of discriminatory policing, improper use of force and unlawful searches and arrests.

Action News 5 is gathering reactions from politicians and notable figures who are commenting on the investigation, which can be read below:

District Attorney Steve Mulroy:

I’m pleased the DOJ is investigating civil rights practices within the MPD. While I’m sure most officers are people of good faith, we have systemic issues we need to address.

The Tyre Nichols incident was not a one-off, but suggests wider problems of culture. Only an outside investigation can restore the public confidence we need to get the community cooperating with law enforcement, which is the most important thing to bend the curve on crime. And only DOJ can provide the kind of thorough investigation into systemic practices that we need to restore public confidence.

Mayor Jim Strickland

Just as we have been transparent and cooperative with the Department of Justice CRITAC Independent Review, the City will be a good partner in this new inquiry. However, I am disappointed that my request was not granted by the Department of Justice to discuss this step before a decision was made to move down this path. I know they discussed the need for such an action with many other individuals. I hope the remainder of the process is more forthright and inclusive than it has been so far.

Police Chief CJ Davis

The Memphis Police Department will continue to fully cooperate and work closely with the Department of Justice (DOJ) as its members conduct this next phase of their investigation. As we have said all along, all MPD officers are expected to act in accordance with their oath of office, their training, and department policies at all times. While the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case demonstrated no regard for these tenets, I am appreciative of the MPD officers that continue to serve our city with integrity. As Chief of Police, I am committed to building and maintaining public trust with the citizens of Memphis that we took an oath to serve each and every day.

Sen. Raumesh Akbari

My hope is that city and police officials embrace the Department of Justice’s civil rights investigation as an opportunity for systemic change. Our families are sick and tired of crime and they need our police department to succeed. But well-meaning officers cannot build trust if the department does not holistically address the failures it has made in the past.

Just City is pleased and encouraged that the Department of Justice has answered our community’s call for a pattern or practice investigation into the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department. We proudly added our voice to those of lawmakers, pastors, and advocates leading this demand and provided data analysis as evidence of their claims. Today’s announcement is evidence of the power of our collective efforts since the tragic killing of Tyre Nichols, but we are also grateful for those who have advocated for more accountability and transparency for years. The opening of this investigation is validation of a long-held understanding by many in our community that our police department is rooted in a culture of violence, racial discrimination, and resistance to accountability. We hope that our city’s next mayor will take this evidence and investigation seriously and move toward creating meaningful accountability for police officers and enact plans to reduce the over-policing of Black communities. This is a pivotal opportunity, and we hope this investigation results in renewed trust and public safety in a community desperate for both.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci

The family of Tyre Nichols is grateful that the Department of Justice heard their cries for accountability and are opening this investigation. Actions such as this will continue to show that the federal government will not let corruption within police departments take the lives of innocent Americans. It is our hope that the investigation by the DOJ, under the leadership of Attorney General Garland and Assistant Attorney General Clarke, will provide a transparent account of the abuses of power we have seen and continue to see in Memphis.

