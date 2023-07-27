MPD: Shooting in S. Mendenhall shopping area leaves 1 dead; 1 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in a Mendenhall Estates shopping area left a man dead Wednesday evening, according to Memphis police.

At 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of South Mendenhall Road, where a shooting victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have one man detained, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information about this case are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

