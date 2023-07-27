Advertise with Us
Man kidnaps young woman from her home, threatens her stepdad with gun, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say kidnapped a young woman and threatened her stepfather with a gun.

According to police, Antonious Poindexter, 27, forcefully entered the home of Jermaine Taylor, the victim’s stepfather, on Kerwin Drive.

Police say that Poindexter took the young woman from the home, while pointing a gun at Taylor, commanding him not to intervene.

When Poindexter arrived, he came into the home and started to strangle the young woman before forcing her to get into his vehicle.

Poindexter drove to a nearby gas station on Jackson Avenue, where the young woman jumped out of the car and ran into the store for help.

Taylor and his stepdaughter later reported the incident to the police.

Poindexter was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

