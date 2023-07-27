Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
LIVE: Department of Justice makes announcement on civil rights in Memphis

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Department of Justice is making an announcement regarding civil rights in Memphis.

Action News 5 will be there at 11 a.m. with a live stream of the press conference available on air and online.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee will be on hand for the announcement.

Click here to watch.

