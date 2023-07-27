Link between MLGW outages and Valero emergency flaring raises public concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An MLGW power failure triggered an emergency burn-off at the Valero oil refinery in Memphis, sending plumes of thick, potentially toxic smoke into the air.

Action News 5 learned more about the issue at MLGW that sent Valero workers scrambling into crisis mode in Memphis while also knocking out the lights in Mississippi.

MLGW is one of 153 power companies that use TVA transmission lines, and when MLGW experienced a major “voltage fluctuation” Tuesday night, Shelby County’s problem became a problem for utility crews across state lines.

Drone video showed flames shooting out of two stacks at the Valero Oil Refinery in South Memphis. The thick black smoke was visible from downtown to East Memphis, clearly seen from inside the Clark Tower on Poplar Avenue. The odor spread far and wide, too.

“The smell is awful.” Teena posted to Twitter. “South Main smells like a tar pit,” tweeted FUT. “I smell something funny in South Millington,” said JimNoChance in a post.

At the same time Valero experienced an emergency burn-off, the lights flickered across more than just the MLGW coverage area.

“Weird this affected folks as far north as Brighton and south as Olive Branch” Eddie posted. “And Oakland to the East,” replied Jennifer.

Tuesday, MLGW said “an event” at a substation caused a drop in voltage across the distribution system.

Wednesday, MLGW provided more details in this statement:

On July 25, 2023, a substation fault occurred while MLGW employees were performing a routine switching order at MLGW Pidgeon Substation 82. The fault caused a significant voltage fluctuation throughout the county and a large, sustained load drop throughout the MLGW system. The voltage fluctuation also had an adverse effect on several MLGW water pumping stations which resulted in low water pressure for some customers. The MLGW transmission system is connected through the TVA transmission system. Any large-scale transmission event may be seen throughout the TVA footprint and beyond. Valero Refinery is part of MLGW’s transmission system and may have been impacted by this event. We are still investigating the total impact of the fault.

Justin Jaggers, spokesperson for Northcentral Electric in Olive Branch provided the following statement to Action News 5:

“A voltage sag took down our Miller Substation yesterday evening, affecting nearly 2,900 members. The sag was due to an unusual operation from a neighboring utility that was felt on two area transmission systems.”

The Shelby County Health Department assured that an investigation into the environmental impact is underway, saying:

“Last night, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Valero Memphis Refinery at 2385 Riverport Road experienced an unplanned MLGW power interruption, that affected much of the Memphis area. According to Valero, the power failure disrupted regular crude oil refinery process operations triggering Valero’s flare system. During the resulting burn-off process, Valero released excessive confined gas to reduce pressure on the refinery system, increasing flames and smoke. The Health Department is monitoring the situation and working with Valero. Valero will send a preliminary report to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Memphis-Shelby County Local Emergency Planning Committee, and the Shelby County Health Department within ten days. SCHD will review the information and investigate the incident further within 30-45 days after receipt of the report.

MLGW customers’ have reacted, citing their concerns with one writing, ““We’ve been having a lot of “events’ lately,” tweeted kobomemphis.

Another customer tweeted that these ‘events are getting old,” twitter user ruw2117 added.

Valero had another emergency burn-off in February 2021 when cold weather froze the equipment.

Action News 5 will keep updated as more information is shared.

