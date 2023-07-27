Advertise with Us
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Taylor Swift over alleged content theft from Memphis-area poet’s book

Taylor Swift accepts the award for favorite pop/rock album for "Lover" at the American Music...
Taylor Swift accepts the award for favorite pop/rock album for "Lover" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge has dismissed a $1 million lawsuit filed by a Memphis-area poet against award-winning American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift, accusing her of copyright infringement.

Poet Teresa La Dart sued the singer in August 2022 for the alleged use of her published book “Lover” which she claims Swift copied for the release of her album and accompanying book also titled “Lover.”

La Dart’s book was published on Jan. 12, 2010, and registered with the United States Copyright Office that same year.

Swift released her album and book on Aug. 23, 2019.

The suit claimed Swift’s “Lover” includes a number of “creative elements” and “expressive designs and arrangements” of La Dart’s book without any credit.

The lawsuit goes on to say, since the release of Swift’s “Lover,” the album has reached at least 2.9 million copies sold within the U.S. and over 4 million sold internationally.

On Thursday, July 27, a judge ruled to permanently dismiss the case.

The ruling can be read below:

