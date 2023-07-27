Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Homelessness in MSCS students more than doubled in single school year

By Walter Murphy
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools told Shelby County Commission Wednesday morning that there were 2,986 students in the district facing homelessness.

That staggering number is nearly double what it was the previous school year, which was 1,264.

According to Dr. Angela Hargrave, executive director of equity, enrollment and discipline for MSCS, this is the highest number of homeless students the district has ever had.

“How in the world can you do well in school when you’re worried about going hungry or going to sleep,” asked Commissioner Erika Sugarmon.

District officials said they can’t, but they are doing everything in their power to change that.

“Supporting families supports students,” Hargrave said. “If we want students in school to learn we need to make sure their families have the right support.”

Last year, MSCS offered assistance to over 900 families of homeless students.

This assistance included things like housing assistance, which Hargraves said is the main issue that needs to be addressed.

“We have an affordable housing crisis in Shelby County,” Hargraves told Action News 5.

And she’s calling on Commissioners, as well as state leaders to address that.

“We need awareness of this issue brought to the leadership at the local and state level,” Hargraves said. “While they’re making decisions about funding we need them to address this critical need for our community.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omarion Ford
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten by angry customers, police search for suspects
Tiffany Monette
Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar, suspect released on bond
Jessica Richardson, 27
Former AT&T employee charged with fraudulently selling Apple products, only charging tax
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
Flare, smoke plum from Valero refinery caused by MLGW power blink, health department monitoring
Smoke plume from Valero refinery reportedly caused by MLGW power blink; SCHD monitoring

Latest News

West Memphis students start new school year in new junior high building
Wynne Public Schools superintendent praises ‘resilient’ return to classroom
THP to hold hiring event in Memphis
Police search for driver after 20-year-old UofM student killed in Midtown hit-and-run
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Family, friends attend funeral of fallen Memphis Lieutenant