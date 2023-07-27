Germantown notifies residents to turn off irrigation systems

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown has notified residents to turn off their irrigation systems.

In preparation for residential flushing, which is expected to begin within the next 24 hours for designated locations, residents are asked to immediately turn off irrigation systems until further notice.

This will help build the pressure in the system to prepare for the demand that will be needed during the flushing effort.

The City will send out notification once residents can resume use of their irrigation system.

In addition, the City of Germantown strongly encourages residents to enroll now to receive text, voice or email emergency alerts from the City of Germantown.

To enroll now, call or text “Alert” to (901) 979-9955 or visit //Germantown-TN.gov/Alert. If you sign up via text, it is imperative to use the link in the follow up text you will receive in order to complete the subscription process. Residents can also get emergency alerts via their Alexa-enabled smart speakers just by saying “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” and follow the Alexa-provided instructions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.