Germantown: How to flush your system when water is ready for use

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Germantown residents have been cleared to resume normal use of their water after flushing their system.

Customers in the area west of Kimbrough Road to the western city limits and north of Poplar Avenue to the northern city limits may begin flushing their system.

CLICK HERE for an interactive map of which customers can use their water again.

All Germantown residents are urged to flush their system once cleared to do so before consuming water.

If you have not detected a smell of diesel in your water, you should open your faucets and let them run for five minutes.

If you have detected an order at any point, you should follow a lengthier process. Here’s how you can do that:

  1. Open a couple of cold water taps and run for 15 minutes to clear the customer service line from main.
  2. Open each cold tap one at a time and run that for 5 min to clean that specific line. Begin nearest to where water enters the building and move toward the farthest tap. Repeat for the rest of the cold taps.
  3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 but instead running hot water through the taps. To flush your water heater, fill a bathtub and drain twice.
  4. Any dishes or clothing washed while the restriction was in place should be rewashed.
  5. Water-using devices may require additional cleaning steps in addition to flushing (e.g., discarding ice). Consult the device manufacturer’s maintenance instructions.

Customers should expect to see some sediment or discoloration from their taps due to extensive flushing of city water mains over the past few days. City leaders say this is not a cause for concern, as there is sediment in all water systems and it will settle as usage returns to normal.

